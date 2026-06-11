Katie Price seeks solace in retail therapy amid Lee Andrews' prison drama

Lee is currently being held at Dubai’s Al Awir prison and could be be released soon in the coming days

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding her husband, Lee Andrews, Katie Price sought solace in retail therapy.

The former glamour model,48, was spotted indulging in some shopping in Brighton on Wednesday, perhaps as a way to cope with this challenging period in her life.

The mum-of-five, who seemed to be in a pensive mood, was seen heading home with a sizable shopping bag in hand.

Decked out in a stylish ensemble, she sported a light, cropped t-shirt teamed with white trousers and a cross-body bag for her shopping trip.

Katie was also spotted with a microphone attached, as she was filming some content.

The outing comes after Kate refused to pay £140,000 reportedly needed to help secure her jailed husband's release.

Speaking about the possible reunion with her husband, Katie revealed that she is eager to see him again, provided he is able to raise the money required for his release, according to the Mirror.

"He is coming out. I can't wait to see him, can't wait to have our chats, and he should be out next week, but knowing that, knowing what prisons are like even in England, you never know," she explained.

Lee is currently being held at Dubai’s Al Awir prison and could be be released soon in the coming days.

The comments come after the mum-of-five asked fans for advice whether she should remain married to Lee during her appearance at Canterbury Pride.