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Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner get handsy at NBA Finals

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend Game 4 of 2026 NBA Finals together
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner get handsy at NBA Finals
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner get handsy at NBA Finals

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned heads at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, sharing a sweet courtside moment ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN SportsCenter caught the couple holding hands and greeting fellow fans as they took their seats, both dressed in matching Chrome Hearts-embroidered denim jackets and jeans in Knicks colours. 

Chalamet, 30, and Jenner, 28, have become a regular courtside fixture throughout the Knicks' playoff run, their coordinated outfits becoming something of a talking point in themselves.

They weren't the only A-listers at MSG on Wednesday. 

Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance, watching the action in blue-and-orange Knicks gear alongside friends Alana and Este Haim. 

Chalamet's dedication to his team this season has been well documented, and occasionally painful. 

He missed the Met Gala on 4 May to watch the Knicks thrash the Philadelphia 76ers by nearly 40 points, and recently shared Instagram Stories showing ice packs on both knees and his body propped up with pillows. 

"Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs," he wrote. "Self care is important." 

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