Colin Farrell spills the beans on ‘The Batman Part II’ production

Colin Farrell has confirmed he is weeks away from flying to London to begin filming The Batman Part II, and his enthusiasm for the project is difficult to contain.

Speaking to Collider, the Irish actor revealed he will travel to the UK in four or five weeks to reprise his role as Oz Cobb, also known as The Penguin, in director Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 film.

His involvement, he acknowledged, is relatively contained.

"I will go fly to London in four or five weeks. I haven't got much to do on it, but I'll go for four or five weeks. I'll be there for a few weeks. I'm so excited to see it as a fan."

That last line says a great deal.

Farrell's praise for the script has been consistent and positive across multiple interviews.

"It's extraordinary," he told Collider, adding that Reeves "just cares so deeply about the stories he tells."

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he went further still, calling the screenplay "a masterwork, kind of a contemporary genre masterwork. It's so brilliant, and Robert has got such a lovely journey to go on and take the audience through."

He described the script as "dense," "really really intelligent" and "so deep and detailed," before catching himself.

"I'm saying too much. I think he's going to make an extraordinary film."

Farrell also shed some light on how the narrative connects to his standalone HBO series The Penguin, telling ComicBook that the sequel picks up a matter of weeks after the show concluded.

"The death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then The Batman Part II will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended."

The Batman Part II, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, is scheduled for release on 1 October 2027.