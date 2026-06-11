Katie Price turns to meditation as Lee Andrews remains behind bars

Meanwhile, Katie was recently spotted indulging in retail therapy in Brighton on Wednesday

All Katie Price needs at the moment is peace.

The former glamour model, 48, headed out for a candlelit sound bath and Reiki healing session on Tuesday.

The timing of the therapy session comes as her husband remains locked up in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations, and Katie has refused to pay £140,000 reportedly needed to help secure his release.

Amid the marital turmoil,, Katie took some time for a meditative amid at reducing her cortisol levels.

Sharing her experience in a video on Snapchat, the mum-of-five was seen lying on the floor with an eyemask and headphones on while Reiki healer knelt beside her.

For the unversed, Reiki practitioners claim to promote healing through the use of their hands, while sound bath sessions use instruments such as gongs, Tibetan singing bowls, and chimes to create a meditative experience.

Katie appeared relaxed and at peace as she sought a way to cope with this challenging period in her life.

Meanwhile, she was recently spotted indulging in retail therapy in Brighton on Wednesday.

The mum-of-five, who appeared to be in a pensive mood, was seen heading home with a sizable shopping bag in hand.

Decked out in a stylish ensemble, she sported a light, cropped t-shirt teamed with white trousers and a cross-body bag for her shopping trip.

Katie was also spotted with a microphone attached, as she was filming some content.