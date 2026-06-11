Steven Spielberg shares brutal reply he has saved for James Bond movie offer

Steven Spielberg has revealed the brutal, five-word response he has lined up if he is ever asked to direct a James Bond film.

The legendary Oscar-winning filmmaker confessed that after being repeatedly rejected by the 007 franchise producers earlier in his career, his definitive answer to an offer today would simply be: "You can't afford me."

The director shared the candid admission during an appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast whilst promoting his latest science-fiction thriller, Disclosure Day, which opens in theatres on 12 June.

Spielberg explained that he had actually tried to land the desired gig on multiple occasions in the past, starting right after he changed Hollywood forever with his 1975 killer-shark blockbuster.

Having been a massive fan of Britain's favourite secret agent since watching Dr. No, Spielberg personally rang up iconic Bond producer Cubby Broccoli after Jaws became a global sensation to volunteer his services, only to be flatly turned down.

A few years later, Broccoli initiated contact with Spielberg following the success of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but it wasn't to offer him a job.

Instead, the producer wanted permission to use the sci-fi movie's iconic five-note musical melody for a scene in the 1979 Bond flick Moonraker.

Recognising a golden opportunity, Spielberg tried to bargain, offering up the rights to the musical notes on the strict condition that he finally be allowed to direct a 007 film.

Broccoli rejected the deal, though the director generously allowed them to use the melody anyway.

Spielberg noted that Broccoli consistently turned him down without ever offering an explanation as to why he was being kept out of the Bond family.

Fortunately, the repeated rejections paved the way for one of cinema's most beloved adventures.

When a frustrated Spielberg recounted his Bond rejections to George Lucas while holidaying in Hawaii in 1977 as they awaited the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, Lucas told him he had a concept that was even better than Bond.

Then called Indiana Smith, Lucas pitched the premise of what would become the Indiana Jones series, handing Spielberg the job on the spot.

James Bond is not the only cinematic giant the director has crossed paths with over the decades.

Spielberg also revealed that he was initially in the frame to direct the very first Harry Potter film. However, he ultimately chose to pass on the wizarding franchise to ensure he could spend a year and a half at home watching his young children grow up.

Reflecting on that choice in a 2023 interview, the filmmaker stated that he was incredibly happy to have sacrificed such a massive franchise for the sake of his family.