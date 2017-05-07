‘Will eliminate fear-mongering terrorists one by one from Karachi’: CM Sindh

Related Stories Man killed as robber opens fire on coaster in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday vowed to get rid of terrorists and criminals spreading fear in Karachi, Geo News reported.

The CM was speaking with regard to the mobile-snatching incident that took place earlier today near the city’s Hassan Square area, wherein a man – revealed to be Abdul Rehman – was shot dead when he refused to hand over his phone to the thieves.

Shah took immediate notice of the death and condemned the act. Expressing anger at how Rehman got killed, he said, “I cannot tolerate innocent, peaceful citizens becoming victims of such incidents.”

Related: Street crime continues; mobile-snatchers kill man for resisting handing over phone

Consequently, the CM demanded a report from IG Sindh on the aforementioned killing.

Promising to create peaceful living conditions for Karachiites, Shah went on to say, “These terrorists cannot escape our reach.”

Unidentified suspects had opened fire at a coaster near Hassan Square that killed Rehman – the owner – and fled the scene. According to the driver, the vehicle was parked for a picnic-booking when two motorcyclists stopped nearby and demanded the passengers to hand over their cell phones.

An investigation, which includes all individuals present in the coaster as well as the driver, is underway, police stated.

0



0





