Political leaders offer Afridi land for cricket academy

KARACHI: Following an outburst by flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi against Sindh government after reportedly refusing to allot him a space for his cricket academy, three top political figures have contacted the former captain - offering him support for his initiative.

Afridi, on Saturday, lambasted the Sindh government for not allotting him land for a cricket academy for two years, saying that he was very disappointed with the attitude of Pakistan Peoples` Party in the province.

However, soon after his statement, Afridi received backing from all political quarters, including the ruling party of Sindh.

Reliable sources have confirmed that Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Mahar called Afridi and spoke to him about possibility of allotting land for cricket academy. Afridi made it clear to the Sindh government that his motive is only to support young cricketers from the province and no money would be charged from the players to get training at the academy.

“The sports minister while speaking to Afridi said that he’ll look into possibility of allotting him land for academy, and has also invited him for a meeting on Tuesday,” said the source privy to development.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Hanif Abbasi and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar have also contacted the former t20 captain and promised him land for establishing cricket academy.

Earlier Afridi told media that he had requested the Sindh government to allot him a land in Karachi where he can start a cricket academy, but the government refused to help him.

“I had requested to the Sindh government to lend me the land where I would have constructed a cricket academy to train aspiring cricketers, but they told me that they are unable to help me,” Afridi said.

“It is very unfortunate and regrettable. I think things here would have been much better if Benazir Bhutto was alive today,” added the flamboyant all-rounder.

The former captain revealed that his plan was to start an academy to prepare power-hitters for Pakistan and players there were to get training from foreign coaches.

0



0





