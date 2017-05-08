Pemra chairman seeks help, says lives of members in danger

Related Stories SHC suspends PEMRA notification seeking closure of private TV channel

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Absar Alam said on Monday that the organisation members are receiving threats, asking for help from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Army Chief.

The Pemra chairman was addressing media representatives in Islamabad.

Alam said that the authority’s officials received phone calls making threats, adding that the calls should be investigated.

He claimed that the lives of Pemra employees and their families are in danger.

Alam said that it would be difficult to carry out routine work if action is not taken against the suspects.

He claimed that the work of Pemra is now dependent upon the high courts. Alam said he has requested CJP in a written letter to take notice of these cases and solve them immediately.

He also said that Pemra operated under the law and constitution.

The chairman stated that Pemra took action 357 times over various matters, out of which 337 got challenged in the court.

Chairman Pemra also played an audio file during the press conference, which was allegedly of a blackmailer.

During the phone call, the unknown blackmailer addressed the chairman asking him why he blocked a certain TV channel.

The blackmailer made strong threats, saying if the said channel wasn’t restored within a short time then the authority’s in charge should not complain of the consequences.

