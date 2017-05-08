PCB ACU summons cricketer Muhammad Nawaz

Related Stories PSL spot-fixing: Tribunal summons Nasir Jamshed and ACU on Friday

KARACHI: Continuing its “fight against the menace of corruption in cricket”, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday has summoned all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz under its anti-corruption-code clause 4.3 for questioning related to the fixing scandal.

“Pakistan Cricket Board’s Security and Vigilance Department has today issued a Notice of Demand to the cricketer, Mohammad Nawaz in continuation of its fight against the menace of corruption in cricket,” said the statement of PCB.

“This Notice of Demand has been issued under Article 4.3 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code,” the statement added.

It was earlier believed that Nawaz was summoned to appear before PCB’s anti-corruption and security unit for questioning on May 11 but, according to sources, the date for questioning the all-rounder isn’t fixed yet due to back to back hearing of other cases of same nature involving other players.

According to clause 4.3 the PCB Vigilance and Security Department may at any time, as part of any investigation make a written demand to any participant to provide the PCB, in writing and/or by answering questions in person at an interview with any information that the PCB believes may be relevant to the investigation.

The same clause states that the player (Mohammad Nawaz in this case) will have to share all relevant information with PCB within fourteen days of the notice.

Reliable sources believe that the Pakistan Cricket Board is investigating further into an approach made to Mohammad Nawaz during Pakistan team’s tour to Australia last year. The approach was already reported by Nawaz, however it is not clear that if it was reported immediately or was delayed.

Mohammad Nawaz is sixth player to be summoned by the PCB since corruption scandal in Pakistan Super League has surfaced. Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has already been suspended by PCB for 12 months while Nasir Jamshed, Shahzeb Hassan, Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan have their cases being heard in an anti-corruption tribunal.

0



0





