Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as opposition protests

KARACHI: Opposition members in Sindh Assembly on Monday protested in Sindh Assembly against the provincial government for unfair distribution of development funds.

Opposition leader Syed Sardar Ahmed said that the attitude of the government has been very inappropriate with the opposition legislators over the development funds, he further added that the opposition benches are asking funds for the people not for their personal interest.

The opposition members raised slogans of ‘Go Corruption Go’ in front of Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza`s rostrum.

The assembly proceedings were suspended until Tuesday morning.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf`s legislator Dr Seema Zia said that the Sports Minister Sardar Mohammad Baksh Khan Mahar should rather concentrate on his ministry than pushups.

In reply to her remark, the deputy speaker said that the female legislator should refrain from making a personal attack.

Responding to the opposition`s protest, Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement and their allies cannot save Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from their protests.

The Sindh Assembly’s session on March 10, was disrupted when a ruckus broke out between MQM MPA Saifuddin Khalid and Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, resulting in MQM staging a walkout from the session in protest.

The commotion started when the MQM said it wanted to talk about public issues and share its grievances, but was cut short by Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, who was also chairing today’s session.

“Why are we not allowed to discuss our grievances? Why are our privilege motions bulldozed?” the MQM protested.

MQM MPA Saifuddin Khalid complained that he was not being allowed to talk about the issues.

Shehla Raza, in response, instructed MPA Saifuddin Khalid to follow the guidelines.

“I will not entertain your ‘call attention’ notices,” she warned. “Get out of the session if you can’t read them!”

She then shut down the opposition’s microphones, prompting the MQM MPAs to stage a walkout from the assembly.

