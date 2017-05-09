Print Story
PM chairs high-level session, Dawn Leaks and China visit discussed

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired on Tuesday a high-level meeting in which his upcoming visit to China and the notification on the matter of Dawn Leaks came under discussion.

High–level sources revealed that PM presided over the session at the PM House in the capital.

In the session, important matters pertaining to national and political issues were talked about. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, advisers, and special assistants.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and others were also present.

According to sources, matters related to the upcoming PM’s visit to China from May 12 to attend the One Belt conference were part of the discussion.

The issue of Dawn Leaks report and its recommendations were also taken up during the meeting.

