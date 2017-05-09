PTI demands JIT probe be made public

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the central leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held on Tuesday demanded that the investigation carried out by the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama Papers case be made public.

The party’s chairman Imran Khan presided over the meeting.

According to the party’s spokesman, PTI leaders demanded that the media be allowed to cover the developments in the JIT probe as had happened in the Panama Papers case.

“Any attempts to keep the JIT probe secret will not be acceptable,” said that spokesman.

The meeting also asked the government to avoid doing politics on the Dawn Leaks report and demanded that the report be made public. The party’s leadership decided that any attempts to save those behind Dawn Leaks will not be allowed to succeed.

