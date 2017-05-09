CDA declares construction of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence illegal

Related Stories SC issues notice to Imran over Bani Gala money trail

ISLAMABAD: Construction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence was declared illegal by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday.

A report was submitted by CDA in Supreme Court which stated that the authority has declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

It said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

SC on Monday had issued a notice to Imran Khan, asking where he got the amount from to buy his Bani Gala house.

A Civil Miscellaneous Application submitted to the court stated that an amount of US$660,693 was transferred by Imran's ex-wife Jemima to the account of Rashid Ali Khan in Citibank, the operations of which have now ended, during 2002-2003.

In one of his statements, Imran had said he had taken a loan from Jemima for his Bani Gala residence. The ownership of the issue remained unclear because the money Imran needed to complete the payment was around Rs30 million, while the amount transferred during that period was more than that was required.

Therefore, in the CMA it has been requested that the court provide the statement of Jemima's bank in the United Kingdom and remittance confirmed by her. The bank details of Imran and Rashid Ali have also been asked for.

The details on Imran's income and wealth taxes of 2001-2005 have also been demanded.

After 2002, Imran formally became a member of the National Assembly, which is why it was essential for him to clarify his wealth matters.

A case is also present in the court of Election Commission of Pakistan, in which Imran has been accused of running his party on foreign funding.

