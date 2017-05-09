Army safely transports census material to statistics bureau

ISLAMABAD: Census material from first phase of 6th Housing and Population Census has been safely transported to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in Islamabad under Pakististan Army’s protection, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first phase of the population census, which covered 63 districts of all provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, concluded on April 15.

The second phase is in progress and set to conclude on May 25.

The 6th Housing and Population Census began after a period of 19 years on March 15. The census were conducted in 16 districts of Punjab, eight districts of Sindh, 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the second phase which commence on April 25, the census process will be conducted in 21 districts each of Punjab and Sindh, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 in Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, and five each in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

