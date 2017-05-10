No force, terror outfit can determine Pak-Iran ties: Iranian ambassador

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost on Tuesday said that no force or group could determine bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tehran, hours after Islamabad registered protest over threatening remarks by the head of Iranian armed forces.

"There have been talks ongoing between Islamabad and Tehran on all issues; officials from both the countries are in contact and they can resolve any issue," said Honardoost, while speaking on Geo News' program 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the head of the Iranian armed forces warned Islamabad that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government does not confront militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

Questioned if he is assuring the people of Pakistan that there is no possibility of Iranian troops stepping inside Pakistani territory, the ambassador said: "My brother! Have trust that every single thing is being pondered over on both sides. Have faith that no individual or any terrorist group can define ties between the two countries."

"I believe both the countries can resolve this issue for it is dangerous to both," he said of the alleged cross-border attacks on Iranian border guards from inside Pakistan.

"Together we have to make an appropriate decision in this regard," the diplomat added.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran claimed militant group Jaish al Adl, had shot the guards with long-range guns, fired from inside Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office of Pakistan summoned the Iranian ambassador and conveyed Pakistan's concerns over remarks by the head of Iranian armed forces.

The FO said that "such remarks were against the spirit of brotherly relations existing between the two countries."

