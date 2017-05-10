Print Story
Raddul Fasaad: Police arrest three 'terrorists' in Jacobabad

Pakistan
JACOBABAD: Police rounded up three suspected terrorists involved in a number of bomb blasts and seized explosives from them in Jacobabad late Tuesday, officials said.

Police, together with intelligence personnel, conducted a raid near Taja Shakh on link road connecting Jacobabad with Osta Muhammad, Balochistan.

The snoop, which came as part of operation Raddul Fasaad, was carried out on an intelligence tip-off.

Subsequently, three suspected terrorists were apprehended, with nearly 3kilogram explosives seized from them.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been revealed.

They have reportedly confessed to their involvement in a blast on railway track near Noor Wah Pul on February 2, 2015.

The suspects also confessed having carried out another blast near District Prison Jacobabad.

