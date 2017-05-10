High temperatures expected in Sindh, parts of Punjab: MET

A shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper & central parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to persist during next few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south/central Punjab.

Read more: 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

Rain and dust-thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and a few places in upper Sindh, the PMD report stated.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south/central Punjab. Rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, D.G Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 12, Bunji, Astore 06, Gilgit 04, Gupis, Chillas 03, KP: Chitral 01۔ .Punjab: Chakwal 04, D.G khan, Layyah 01.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures

Dadu, Padidan 48°C, Sibbi, Larkana 47°C, Noorpurthal, Rahim yar khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Moenjodaro 46°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

0



0





