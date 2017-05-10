Panama case JIT meets to set out investigation method for probe

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) session to decide on the investigation method for the Panama case commenced in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Wajid Zia.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer, Irfan Naeem Mangi, is expected to join the session on Thursday.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court for the implementation of Panama Leaks verdict, met on Tuesday ahead of formally launching an investigation into the case.

Zia chaired the session to set out the investigation method for the Panama verdict implementation.

The team of investigators decided to seek assistance from the FIA and experts from the private sector. The head of the JIT wrote a letter to the DG FIA in this regard.

The Supreme Court’s special bench constituted the JIT to probe funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Earlier on Monday, JIT members met at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, which was declared the JIT Secretariat. The members also moved their offices to the location ahead of the investigation.

The Interior Ministry issued instructions for the provision of complete security to the members of the JIT.

