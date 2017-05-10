ECP should not delay cases against Imran: PML-N's laywer

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan should not delay the cases questioning funding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawyer, Akram Sheikh.

He was present at the court during hearing on Wednesday of disqualification requests of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan and a party leader, Jehangir Tareen.

The requests were submitted by PML-N's Talal Chaudhry and Muhammad Khan Daha.

During the hearing, the chief election commissioner asked the PML-N lawyer if the cases were pending at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. To which, Sheikh said the cases — of money trail for Imran's Bani Gala residence and foreign funding for PTI — are pending at the ECP as well as SC, but should not be adjourned for an indefinite period.

He added ECP should take control of their own plans.

However, ECP adjourned the case till June 5.

'We are being singled out'

While speaking to the media, PML-N's Daniyal Aziz said they were being singled out.

"The speaker references [seeking Imran's disqualification] were dismissed for being cases raised before the elections [of 2013]," he said outside the election commission office on Wednesday. "But the cases filed against the prime minister before the elections are still being heard."

