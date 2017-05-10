Ed Sheeran announces gig in Mumbai as Beiber reaches India

India suddenly seems to have become a magnet for celebrities worldwide as English singer Ed Sheeran just announced a concert in Mumbai – scheduled for later this year.

The news comes on the same day that Baby musician Justin Bieber landed in the city, and marks Sheeran singer as the third major international artist to perform in India – the first one being Coldplay.



Screenshot from Ed Sheeran's website

The two-time Grammy winner will headline a gig in Mumbai on Sunday, November 19. The city is one of the nine new locations the Give Me Love artist has added to his Asia Tour.

It seems like those tabla and sitar covers pouring out of India managed to touch the I See Fire singer’s heart.

Arguably the world’s most-liked redhead, Sheeran released two singles – Shape of You and Castle on the Hill – on January 6, 2017, both of which subsequently went on to break Spotify’s first-day streaming record, entered the first two positions at the UK Singles Chart, and secured the US Billboard Hot 100’s first and sixth ranking.

It was the very first time in history that one artist took top positions in the UK and US charts.

Ed Sheeran will make an appearance in S7, according to Benioff. Was invited as a surprise for Maisie. #SXSW #GameOfThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

In related news, Sheeran will be guest-starring in HBO’s wildly popular, medieval TV series Game of Thrones.

On the other hand, Sorry sensation Bieber on May 10 will perform in front of a 50,000-fan crowd in the city’s DY Patil Stadium.

