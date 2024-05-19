Meghan Markle to take British ‘dislike' for her with ‘pinch of salt'

Meghan Markle popularity slump in Britain does not bother her, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently makes a successful trip to Nigeria, is focusing on her brand in America, reveals PR expert Lynn Carratt.

She began by saying: "In the latest YouGov survey released at the beginning of May, Meghan received a very low score. In fact, it should be noted that 65% of respondents disliked her, and 45% had very negative views of her.

She further tells Mirror: “Only 4% of Brits expressed very positive feelings toward her while her overall net approval rating dropped to minus 43 to minus 38 at the beginning of April."

Lynn continued: "I believe Meghan will take the survey data with a pinch of salt. I'm not sure how interested she is anymore in getting the British public back on her side.

"She is American and that is were her family life is now, so she will be more concerned in raising her popularity in her own country and focusing on building her brand American Rivera Orchard and making it a huge success,” noted the expert.