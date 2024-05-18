 

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating again?

Kendall Jenner has been sighted with former beau Bad Bunny twice after parting ways in December 2023

May 18, 2024

Photo: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating again?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly remained close friends despite their breakup.

For those unversed, the model and rapper reportedly called it quits in December 2023 after sparking romance rumours earlier the year.

At that time, it was reported by The Messenger that Kendall "felt the relationship ran its course," and so they parted ways.

However, an insider claimed about the duo, "There's no bad blood," claiming, "They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules."

Now, Kendall was recently papped attending Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando and now fans have surmised if they have decided to put their differences apart and reconciled.

This comes after the former couple was last sighted together at Met Gala 2024's afterparty.

Speaking of this meetup, it was shared by an insider privy to Entertainment Tonight, “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can."

"There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had," the source added before signing off from the chat.  

