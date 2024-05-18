 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck find beacon of hope amid crippling marriage?

Ben Affleck has reportedly moved out of Jennifer Lopez's house amid marital troubles

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck find beacon of hope amid crippling marriage?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently reunited for the cause of their children.

As fans will know, it has been reported that the 54-year-old Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker is currently going through several stresses, and marital woes are one of them.

Earlier, an insider dished to In Touch Weekly that the Daredevil alum is not sharing the same roof as Jennifer anymore because the couple has allegedly made up their minds to part ways.

However, these rumours were put to bed when the couple appeared for a school play for Ben’s kid, Fin Affleck, previously Seraphina Affleck, wearing wedding rings.

During this event, Emme Muñiz also accompanying their mom, Jennifer Lopez.

Now, as per the new report of Life & Style, Emme was “definitely Fin’s number one fan.”

“[Emme] was hooting and hollering and jumping around after [Fin’s] performance,” an insider told the outlet.

“All the kids were hyped up afterward, congratulating each other and running around,” they continued and concluded the chat.

Speaking of the duo, another insider previously shared with In Touch Weekly, “All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

