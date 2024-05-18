Top 5 new Netflix K-Dramas to watch right now

New Netflix K-Dramas range from horror to romantic and are perfect to binge-watch

Netflix has always had a never-ending supply of the best new Korean Dramas. As of May 2024, there are a slew of new shows to watch for those who’ve already seen everything else on the streamer.

Here’s your list of new K-Dramas which range from romantic comedies to dark comedy thrillers.

Doctor Slump

Highschool animosity returns when doctors Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) cross paths during the ultimate slump of their lives.

Yeo Jeong-woo, who goes from being a happy-go-lucky student to becoming a plastic surgeon, ends up in a slump after an accident during one his surgeris leads to the death of the patient. He then loses his job and moves to a new place.

Meanwhile, Nam Ha-neul was a hardworking student, getting straight As. Her hardwork pays off when she becomes an anesthesiologist, but she ends up depressed due the pressure she faces from a professor. She ends up quitting her treasured job and joins Jeong-woo in the slump when he unknowingly moves to her house.





Parasyte: The Grey

This horror sci-fi show depicts the rise of dangerous alien creatures that fall from the skies onto the Earth. The parasites infect humans and change their heads into anything they want. A group of people, called The Grey, take it upon themselves to find out how to fight this threat and keep its news off social media and the TV.

The Atypical Family

Bok Gwi-joo and his family possess rare super powers. One of them sees the future, one can fly, another travels to the past. They face a dilemma when they begin to lose their powers to a chronic disease and inability to conform to a modern lifestyle. They get another chance at life when stranger Do Da-hae comes into their life.

Queen of Tears

Hong Hae-in, a chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and her husband Baek Hyun-woo, the son of farmers, have lost the love they had for each other after three years of marriage.

Hyun-woo struggles to deal with all the media attention that comes with marrying an heiress, while his wife’s bossy nature makes him even more nervous. The show depicts the rekindling of their romance as they begin to open up to each other.

The 8 Show

This dark comedy thriller features eight individuals in a secret game where there are eight floors. They play antagonizing games and continue to do what the game asks in hopes to make “infinite” amounts of money. The game only ends when one of them dies.

The cast includes Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, and Bae Seong-woo.



