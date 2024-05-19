Photo: Chris Hemsworth to steal 'memento' from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga': Report

Chris Hemsworth is seemingly keeping a memento from his upcoming movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The movie starring Anya-Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth features a motorbike, with a radial aeroplane engine as its drive mechanism, and reportedly it has caught Chris’ eye.

In a latest chat with The Daily Telegraph, Chris said, "I don't know if I should admit, I didn't steal but I definitely said, This is coming with me."

Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus and his bike from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

He also spoke highly of the flick’s director George Miller, "What's remarkable about what George has done is to be quite accurate in the potentiality of what is to come."

He also reflected on the movie by saying, "I find it quite remarkable looking back and going, wow, they had it pegged."

This chat comes amid an announcement by the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez that Chris Hemsworth’s name will be added to the esteemed list on 23rd May 2024 at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard.

Ana said in a statement, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Chris Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide."

"Along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame.” Ana added in conclusion.