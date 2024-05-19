 

Emma Stone embraces name "Emily" with a bright smile

Emma Stone's birth name is Emily Stone however she decided to go with Emma on a professional basis

May 19, 2024

Emma Stone just could not contain her excitement as she was addressed by her real name, “Emily” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

On Saturday, during a press conference for the event, the 35-year-old actress could be seen smiling ear to ear with joy as a reporter referred to her by her birth name.

Stone beamed brightly as the journalist made addressed her Emily before proceeding to ask her a question at the conference regarding her upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness.

She then turned to the film’s director, Yorgos Lanthimos, telling him with excitement, "That's my name!"

In an interview to Hollywood Reporter in April, the Cruella star revealed that initially she changer her real name professionally to Emma because there was already an actress going by the name Emily Stone.

"When I get to know them, people that I work with do," Stone said explaining that when people work with and get to know her, the address her as Emily.

"It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]. Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily,’” Emma Stone concluded.

