'The Rock' Johnson seriously considering a presidential run

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock said that “it’s a real possibility” he’ll one day run for president of the United States.

Johnson had previously said about his interest in the job. “I used to say it jokingly but every time I was asked, it was with a real genuine interest. And it was very earnest,” he said in an interview.

The 45-year-old actor further explained that President Trump and Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaigns asked him for an endorsement last year, but he declined both.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement,” he said.

“But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen.”

He continued, “I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”

Asked to offer his opinion on Trump’s tenure so far, Johnson instead pondered how he would approach his own presidency.

“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important,” he explained. “Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them.”

Johnson said he’d “like to see a better leadership,” and said he would try to learn how to “be better” from disagreements with a large group of people, “for example, the media.”

“We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s— out,” he said. “And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out.”

