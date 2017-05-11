SC upholds Election Tribunal verdict, orders re-election in PS-114 Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Election Tribunal’s verdict on PS-114 Karachi election and ordered re-election in the constituency.

In its judgment on Sindh Assembly's constituency PS-114 Karachi, the apex court decided against PML-N candidate Irfanullah Marwat’s appeal challenging his disqualification by the Election Tribunal.

Irfanullah Marwat had won provincial assembly election on a PML-N ticket in 2013 general elections.

MQM’s Abdur Rauf Siddiqui, who was the runner-up, had challenged Marwat's success before the Election Tribunal.

In 2014, the Election Tribunal had declared the polls in PS-114 constituency of Karachi, held on May 11, 2013, null and void and ordered to hold fresh elections.

Marwat had then challenged the Tribunal’s decision in the Supreme Court.

