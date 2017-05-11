Print Story
X

SC upholds Election Tribunal verdict, orders re-election in PS-114 Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
SC upholds Election Tribunal verdict, orders re-election in PS-114 Karachi
PML-N's Irfanullah Marwat (L), MQM's Rauf Siddiqui (R)

Related Stories

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Election Tribunal’s verdict on PS-114 Karachi election and ordered re-election in the constituency.

In its judgment on Sindh Assembly's constituency PS-114 Karachi, the apex court decided against PML-N candidate Irfanullah Marwat’s appeal challenging his disqualification by the Election Tribunal.

Irfanullah Marwat had won provincial assembly election on a PML-N ticket in 2013 general elections.

MQM’s Abdur Rauf Siddiqui, who was the runner-up, had challenged Marwat's success before the Election Tribunal.

In 2014, the Election Tribunal had declared the polls in PS-114 constituency of Karachi, held on May 11, 2013, null and void and ordered to hold fresh elections.

Marwat had then challenged the Tribunal’s decision in the Supreme Court.  

SC upholds Election Tribunal verdict, orders re-election in PS-114 Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 11, 2017 and was last updated on May 11, 2017. This news story is related to Elections, Karachi Ps 114, Supreme Court. Permanent link to the news story "SC upholds Election Tribunal verdict, orders re-election in PS-114 Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141336-SC-upholds-Election-Tribunal-verdict-orders-re-election-in-PS-114-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK