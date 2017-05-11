JIT asks election commission for prime minister's asset declarations

Related Stories Panama case JIT meets to begin probe into Sharifs’ money trail

ISLAMABAD: The Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to provide the prime minister's asset declaration, according to sources.

The sources said ECP received the JIT's letter on May 10, which asks for asset declarations from 2013 to 2016. The JIT has sought the details from ECP within three days.

The secrecy branch of the election commission has however compiled a file of the asset declaration and sent it to the chief election commissioners, as per the sources.

The JIT has also asked for the asset declaration of Captain Safar, son-in-law of the prime minister.

On May 10, a session of the JIT was held to decide on the investigation method for the Panama case.

The meeting was headed by Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia.

The team of investigators had decided to seek assistance from FIA and experts in the private sector.

The Supreme Court’s special bench constituted the JIT to probe funds used by the prime minister's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Earlier, the JIT members had met at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, which has now been declared the JIT Secretariat. The members have also moved their offices to the location ahead of the investigation.

