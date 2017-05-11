CM Sindh orders handing over 2000 closed-schools to SEF

KARACHI: The Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday instructed authorities to hand over 2,000 closed schools to the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF).

Heading the SEF board’s session at the CM house, Shah approved a PKR 7 billion budget for the SEF board.

An annual grant of PKR 3 million for differently-abled children was approved in the session.

Managing director (MD) of the SEF board, Naheed Shah, informed the members of the session that 428,957 primary and 69,727 secondary SEF schools are actively working to educate students.

She added that SEF board has received requests for assistance from 850 new schools of which 80 requests have been approved.

“A total of 348,916 students are enrolled in the Sindh Education Program 2017,” she said.

