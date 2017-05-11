Video shows woman slapping Karachi airport staff

KARACHI: A video of an angry, uncontrollable woman slapping airport security officials and other personnel in plain clothes at Karachi airport surfaced on Thursday.

In the video, the woman can be seen misbehaving with the security personnel and slapping Airport Security Force official.

It was revealed that the woman, who is employed Pakistan International Airline Assistant Manager traffic department, was physically harassed by a plain-clothed official, after which she was outraged.

The incident occurred at the Jinnah terminal’s departure lounge at the airport.

Following the incident, the PIA official was taken to another room by a female ASF officer and the matter was resolved. Interestingly, no complaint of the incident was lodged in the log book.

The footage which surfaced is also incomplete, as the PIA female official reportedly slapped the man who misbehaved with her first and then misbehaved with the ASF official.

The PIA has a cell to register physical harassment complaints but that deals specifically with PIA staff. In this case, a plain-clothed official was involved so it is unlikely that the complaint centre would interfere in the matter.

Last month, three different videos of a brawl between two female passengers and a lady constable of the Federal Investigation Agency at Islamabad airport had surfaced. the videos showed the different angles of the story; scuffle over a petty issue at the airport, passengers misbehaving with the female officer, officer berating the same women.

In response, FIA has suspended the official for manhandling the passengers.

