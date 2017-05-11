COAS visits various military installations at Quetta garrison

QUETTA: General Qamar Javed Bajwa COAS visited various military installations at Quetta garrison and interacted with young officers undergoing various courses at School of Infantry and tactics, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

According to ISPR, he also delivered the annual address to students of Command and Staff College.

He spoke on security perspective both external and internal with contours of response by Army. He appreciated the efforts of Army in bringing peace to the country and playing a very active role in stability operations.

The statement further said that COAS also visited CMH Quetta to meet injured personnel of Chaman incident.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, he was received by Comd SC Lt Gen Aamer Riaz. IGT&E, Lt General Hidayat ur Rehman was also present.

