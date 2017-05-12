Opposition senators walkout after Nisar no-show

ISLAMABAD: Opposition members in the Senate staged a walkout on Friday after Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did not show up for a planned briefing on the Dawn Leaks issue.

Commenting on the issue, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said they are not satisfied with the government’s claims of having settled the matter.

Speaking during the session, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan came down hard on the civilian government for its ‘inept’ handling of Dawn Leaks.

He said if the issue has been ‘settled’ between two state institutions then the matter should be brought before Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed responded that there is no winner or loser in this situation; and that all institutions realise the need to work within the boundaries of the Constitution.

Later, opposition members walked out of the House over the interior minister's absence.

