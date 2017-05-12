Intermittent power cuts continue in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Intermittent load-shedding continues in different areas of Karachi as the authorities have claimed there is a shortfall of 250 megawatts.

"Work is under way at one of the units of Bin Qasim Power Station," K-Electric Spokesperson Sadia Dada told Geo News. "Fault in the [power] plant and low gas pressure has caused the shortfall of 250MW."

Subsequently, electricity was suspended in some areas of the provincial metropolis, Dada added.

However, the spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company refuted the statement of K-Electric on low gas pressure.

But Dada said electricity was being supplied to all the pumping stations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Among other areas, intermittent load-shedding continued in areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, FB area, Martin Quarters, Saddar, Golimar, Lasbela and Patel Para, till this report was filed.

Earlier, sources in K-Electric had said the power woes are expected to last for three to four more days as maintenance work was under way on a boiler plate in the Bin Qasim Power Station.

The power cuts especially after sundown, has made in difficult for people to study during the exam season that is currently under way.

