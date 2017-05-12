IHC permits Geo News to air Ehsanullah Ehsan interview

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Friday granted permission to broadcast interview of Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Geo News was slated to broadcast the exclusive interview on Thursday of the terrorist who has confessed to his horrendous crimes and has advocated others to also surrender.

Jam Asif Mehmood, the lawyer for Geo TV said that PEMRA in its order had prohibited Geo TV from broadcasting. In compliance, the channel did not air the programme.

“IHC in its ruling has set aside PEMRA order and allowed Geo News to air the interview”, he said.

Mehmood said that Section 3 clause 3 of PEMRA's code of conduct permits airing of interviews of representatives of proscribed organisations if "such statement is an admission which may be in the larger public interest for exposing ideology, abuse of religion or barbarianism".

IHC said PEMRA order was in violation of law, fundamental rights of the Constitution.

The lawyer further said the order was issued without any right of hearing.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had released the confessional statement of Ehsanullah Ehsan in which the terrorist had confessed to his crimes.

The arrest is also another feather in operation Radulfasaad and law enforcement authorities.

During the interview in Geo News’ program ‘Jirga with Saleem Safi’ other points of the confessional statement were discussed.

The interview tried to highlight the heinous crimes that were committed, however, it was banned even before being aired.

0



0





