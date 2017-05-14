Domestic help was suffocated in Lahore, postmortem report reveals

LAHORE: The initial postmortem report for a domestic helper who mysteriously passed away in Lahore revealed that the woman died of suffocation Sunday.

Munazza, on Saturday, passed away after she was allegedly tortured in Lahore's Model Town vicinity.

The 20-year old, who hailed from Vehari, was employed by a house in Model Town's H block, the police said.

“The deceased passed away after she was suffocated by way of a pillow placed on her nose,” the initial postmortem report stated. “Torture marks on her face and throat were found.”

A day earlier, the police stated that the woman's body did not have any torture marks.

The police handed over the body to the deceased’s family, who had alleged that Munazza was physically tortured by her employers.

Munazza’s employer, who is in police custody, is being investigated.

The domestic helper was found dead in her room two days ago.

