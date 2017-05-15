IHC decides to club petitions filed by Indian citizen, Pakistani husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to couple together Indian citizen Uzma and her Pakistani husband Tahir’s requests and hold one hearing for the case.

The court issued notices to all parties and delayed the hearing until May 22.

Tahir’s lawyer requested the court to allow the couple to meet privately.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani enquired if it was under the court’s jurisdiction to order the Indian High Commission to comply.

The lawyer further requested the court to bar Uzma from travelling back to India till the case’s decision is announced.

The Indian High Commission’s First Secretary Piyush Singh – present in the court -- received the notice through Uzma’s lawyer.

Prior to the above, the court issued notices to the Foreign Ministry and Tahir in reference to Uzma’s return to India and the request to issue a duplicate immigration sheet.

Pakistani manTahir Ali, on May 11, filed a petition meet his wife Indian citizen Uzma privately in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Uzma, on May 8, alleged that she was forced to marry Ali at gunpoint, adding that she was unaware that the latter was already married and a father of four children. The claims were denied by Tahir.

The complicated case took another turn as Uzma’s brother on Tuesday reiterated her earlier claims of travelling to Pakistan in an interview with Geo News.

Secretary Interior, Secretary of Foreign Ministry, the Indian High Commission, and Uzma are all party to the application filed in court by Ali.

“Uzma made false allegations against me under pressure,” Ali claimed.

