Priyanka Chopra to play a single mom in her next Hollywood project

Priyanka Chopra has her eyes set on yet another Hollywood project already.

The diva, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut Baywatch in which she plays the antagonist Victoria Leeds, is reportedly in talks to join Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, Claire Danes and Jim Parsons in an upcoming drama ‘A Kid Like Jake‘.

The film, based on a play, is about Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons) who have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe.

If Priyanka joins the cast, she will play Amal, the couple’s friend and a newly single mom who is also trying to figure out the school system as well as her own dating world.

Priyanka stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

0



0





