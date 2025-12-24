Ariana Grande stunned by Barbra Streisand’s public praise

Ariana Grande was left stunned after music legend Barbra Streisand publicly praised her in a heartfelt social media post.

On Tuesday, December 23, Streisand, 83, shared an appreciation post on Instagram celebrating Grande’s talent and recent work, including her hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live. The two stars, who previously collaborated, have a long-standing professional connection.

“Ariana is a young woman with an amazing talent. She has a beautiful voice like no one else, and so much more,” Streisand wrote.

“She can act, she can dance, she can be funny! She’s also sweet, kind and thoughtful. I’m very proud of you Ariana and thanks for singing with me on my album… Big hug, Barbra”

She added, “P.S. you were wonderful on Saturday Night Live and looked so pretty @arianagrande!”

Grande, 32, quickly responded in the comments, clearly overwhelmed by the praise.

“WHAT,” she wrote in one comment.

In another, she added, “Barbra !!!!!!!! what !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! oh my goodness, thank you so much for this kindest surprise today! you made my day, my year, my life! this means so much, coming from you. i just love you so. i miss you and i hope i get to hug you soon… all my love and appreciation. thank you.”

Grande and Streisand previously teamed up on Streisand’s album The Secret of Life: Partners, volume two, collaborating on the song One Heart, One Voice alongside Mariah Carey.

The two also share a connection to the Meet the Parents movie franchise.

Streisand portrayed Roz Focker in Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers, while Grande is set to appear in the upcoming film Focker In-Law as Ben Stiller’s character’s future daughter-in-law.