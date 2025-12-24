Chris Hemsworth’s family vacation takes unexpected turn

Chris Hemsworth was having the time of his life with his family in Fiji when things took an unpleasant turn.

While the Thor star was soaking up quality time with his loved ones, his relaxing holiday turned painful as he suffered a nasty injury.

Despite the setback, he appeared unfazed as he continued to make the most of his tropical escape.

On Tuesday, December 23, the Extraction actor shared a glimpse into his downtime, posting a carousel of photos and videos from the trip.

Among other snapshots was one image showing a gash on his right leg, with The Avengers actor striking a strong pose to reassure fans he was doing just fine.

In another shot, posted in his Instagram Stories, he appeared nonchalant as the wound was left fully on display.

The post also featured several heartwarming moments with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their children - 11-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, along with their lookalike daughter, India Rose, 13.

The family was joined by Chris’ brothers, Luke and Liam Hemsworth, as well as their 71-year-old father, Craig.

One spectacular image captured the extended Hemsworth clan posing on the beach against a glowing orange sunset, while other snaps showed Chris showing off his surfing skills in the crystal-clear waters.

the 42-year-old rounded out the gallery with a relaxed family portrait alongside his brothers and dad, set against another breathtaking sunset backdrop.

Chris also shared affectionate photos with Pataky, 49, in the wake of rampant split rumours, putting any suspicion to rest.