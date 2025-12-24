Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous move: 'She's a national treasure'

Taylor Swift earned respect and admiration after she made a generous move as 2025 comes to an end.

The globally renowned singer has not forgotten to spread smiles this festive season on the faces of underprivileged people.

A charity, Feeding America, disclosed that Swift donated $1 million, which will be beneficial for the initiative that is working to combat hunger in the US.

Taking to Instagram, a statement was released by Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, thanking the Lover singer for her moving decision.

The post reads, "We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift‘s $1 million gift to Feeding America.

This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we unite to end hunger. When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond."

Notably, in 2024, Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America in order to be a part of relief efforts being done for the communities struggling due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.