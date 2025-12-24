Nicole Kidman rings in first Christmas after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman is shining bright just like the sun during her first Christmas celebrations amid divorce from Keith Urban.

On Wednesday, December 24, the Oscar winner stepped out with her teenage daughters Sunday and Faith to attend her first party of the holiday season in Sydney.

Putting on a radiant smile, the Australian beauty donned a classic, lemon-coloured flowy dress for the occasion.

She paired her sleeveless dress with open-toed golden, flat, fancy slippers.

The Babygirl star styled her blonde locks in a soft, voluminous perm and completed her look with delicate gold jewellery.

The mother-daughter trio were photographed while sharing laughs, clearly enjoying a rare public outing together.

During the latest outing, Kidman, 58, was looking confident and appeared jolly in the wake of reports that reality has finally started to sink in for Urban, 58, following his separation from the Hollywood beauty.

The country star, who parted ways with Nicole in September after 19 years of marriage, is allegedly "wondering if he's made a huge mistake" amid estrangement.

For the unversed, the A Perfect Couple actress officially filed for divorce on September 30, in Nashville, citing "irreconcilable differences" following rampant reports that the couple had reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer of 2025.

The split was widely reported as being initiated by Urban, with sources suggesting that Kidman had been fighting to save the relationship.