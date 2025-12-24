 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman rings in first Christmas after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman radiates joy in first Christmas outing with daughters after shocking divorce with Keith Urban

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Nicole Kidman rings in first Christmas after Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman rings in first Christmas after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman is shining bright just like the sun during her first Christmas celebrations amid divorce from Keith Urban.

On Wednesday, December 24, the Oscar winner stepped out with her teenage daughters Sunday and Faith to attend her first party of the holiday season in Sydney.

Putting on a radiant smile, the Australian beauty donned a classic, lemon-coloured flowy dress for the occasion.

She paired her sleeveless dress with open-toed golden, flat, fancy slippers.

Nicole Kidman rings in first Christmas after Keith Urban divorce

The Babygirl star styled her blonde locks in a soft, voluminous perm and completed her look with delicate gold jewellery.

The mother-daughter trio were photographed while sharing laughs, clearly enjoying a rare public outing together.

During the latest outing, Kidman, 58, was looking confident and appeared jolly in the wake of reports that reality has finally started to sink in for Urban, 58, following his separation from the Hollywood beauty.

The country star, who parted ways with Nicole in September after 19 years of marriage, is allegedly "wondering if he's made a huge mistake" amid estrangement.

For the unversed, the A Perfect Couple actress officially filed for divorce on September 30, in Nashville, citing "irreconcilable differences" following rampant reports that the couple had reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer of 2025.

The split was widely reported as being initiated by Urban, with sources suggesting that Kidman had been fighting to save the relationship.

More From Entertainment

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer death certificates reveal timeline of their murder
Rob Reiner, Michele Singer death certificates reveal timeline of their murder
Jennifer Aniston stirs holiday nostalgia with ‘Friends' throwback
Jennifer Aniston stirs holiday nostalgia with ‘Friends' throwback
Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift 'love of my life' in emotional letter
Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift 'love of my life' in emotional letter
The Kid LAROI sets record straight on 'Stay' songwriting credits video
The Kid LAROI sets record straight on 'Stay' songwriting credits
Zendaya sparks pregnancy rumours in latest outing with Tom Holland's family
Zendaya sparks pregnancy rumours in latest outing with Tom Holland's family
'Marty Supreme': Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A'zion set tone for movie video
'Marty Supreme': Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A'zion set tone for movie