Nick Jonas reveals connection of daughter Malti to his 'Christmas' movie

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas just concluded North American leg of ongoing tour

Nick Jonas has explained how him and his brothers came up with the idea of making a Christmas movie.

The 33-year-old rockstar along with his brothers Joe and Kevin made a movie named A Very Jones Christmas Movie that released on November 14.

While speaking about the project, Jonas shared the idea behind making the film. It has a deep connection with daughter Malti Marie.

The three brothers, with this film, wanted to make their children proud. They wanted to make something for their kids to watch later and share it with their friends.

He elaborated, "We're at a moment in our life and career where, you know, we're now 20 years into our career and we still think there's a long runway ahead.”

The Camp Rock star told Extra, "But doing things like a Christmas movie or when we make our albums or write our songs, we're thinking about that long-term journey now, and our kids not only watching it, but being proud of it and sharing it with their friends."

Making a Christmas movie felt like giving their children something to always remember them by as such films live on forever.

"Christmas movies live on in perpetuity forever, and that was something we were really excited about”, added Nick.

Work wise, the Jonas brothers just wrapped up the North American leg of their JONAS20 tour.