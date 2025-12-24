Gwyneth Paltrow admits being conscious of marking comeback with 'Marty Supreme'

'Marty Supreme' is set to release on December 25

Gwyneth Paltrow has been away from the big screen since her last film Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

After seven years, the actress is all set to mark her comeback to Hollywood with upcoming sports-based film Marty Supreme alongside Timothee Chalamet.

While talking about returning to the big screen, Paltrow confessed that she had doubts if she will be able to act the same way she did before or not.

In an interview she said, "Acting is so weird. It's so hard to explain how you do it. It's not a skillset that... it's not a trade that you learn, and you get onboarded into how to do something.”

Gwyneth opened that she was conscious about acting as she was out of practice considering her years long break.

During the chat on Entertainment weekly’s The Awardist podcast, the Iron Man actress added, "It's so weird and ephemeral and kind of magic. So I was like, how did I used to do this? And am I still going to be able to do this? Am I going to be able to access all that stuff and energy and in the moment?"

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme is based on the 1950s young man named Marty Mauser, who pursues his dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

It is slated to release in theatres globally on December 25.