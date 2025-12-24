Jason Kelce reflects on drastic life changes in 2025

Jason Kelce shares a roundup of his year being under spotlight

Jason Kelce’s family has many highlights to share from the year 2025, including the birth of his fourth baby daughter, his brother Travis Kelce’s engagement with Taylor Swift, and, of course, their podcast reaching new heights.

The 38-year-old retired NFL star took a step back and reflected on how their lifestyle has gradually changed as they started to attract more public attention.

Jason admitted that while being famous has its own perks, he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are much more wary about stepping out of their house with kids, as they are easily spotted in public.

“You know, I’m all over television, and my face, in particular, is much more out there. In a lot of ways, going out into public is much different for not just me but my wife, my whole family. But we really do try to live as much of a normal life as we can, which is increasingly becoming harder,” the former Philadelphia Eagles centre told Wall Street Journal in his interview.

However, the dad of four shared that they are “finding ways” to still get things done, like going to Disney World with their daughters without being caught by cameras.

Kylie’s podcast Not Gonna Lie and Jason’s podcast, which he cohosts with Travis, both made huge numbers this year, inviting famous guests like Ed Sheeran, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and, of course, their new family member, Taylor.