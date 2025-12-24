Ellie Goulding reveals growing baby bump after pregnancy news

Ellie Goulding is giving fans a closer look at her growing baby bump.

The singer, 38, who recently revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear, 28, shared a relaxed video on TikTok that showed off her pregnancy for the first time at home.

Ellie, who already shares 4-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, appeared makeup-free and glowing as she cradled her bump while wearing a striped shirt.

“Do I look pregnant?” Ellie asked in the clip, as Beau shook his head and said no.

She jokingly captioned the video, shared with her 1.8 million followers, “Phew. Didn't think so x.”

Fans were quick to react. “Elena Jane Goulding… this is how I found out?! CONGRATS,” one wrote.

Another added, “My girl is pregnant. I love this so bad.”

A third commented, “That's how I found out that Ellie Goulding is pregnant,” while another joked, “How many chapters did I miss?” — prompting the reply, “Only 2: divorce with her younger husband and getting a new younger boyfriend.”

Ellie first debuted her bump earlier this month while attending The Fashion Awards 2025, wearing a cropped top and trousers.

She and actor Beau Minniear were first linked over the summer and later went public during a trip to Italy. A source previously shared, “Ellie and Beau are very much in love, he's a real romantic, and they're very sweet together.”

Beau also appeared in Ellie’s recent music video for Destiny. Reflecting on the song, she said, “Recording this was like a catharsis… the prize was me all along.”