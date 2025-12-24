What led to Victoria Beckham get blocked by son Brooklyn?

Victoria Beckham reportedly attempted to reconnect with her eldest son Brooklyn just days before he blocked both her and David Beckham on social media.

The fashion designer reportedly “liked” one of Brooklyn’s Instagram posts in a gesture of goodwill ahead of Christmas.

In response, she was met with silence and ultimately got blocked by her elder son.

An insider shared with Metro, "Victoria liked an Instagram post on Brooklyn’s page just days before he blocked her and David."

"There was no intention behind it other than to show she’s thinking of him before Christmas. She had no idea it would lead to this fallout."

"She can’t understand why Brooklyn would make the decision to block her, David, and his brothers. Cruz and Romeo are just as hurt by it and it feels like Brooklyn has truly cut them out of his life."

The news came just a few days after the 20-year-old refuted claims that his parents unfollowed their eldest on Instagram.

“NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I,” Cruz wrote on social media.

The English model and photographer no longer follows any of his immediate family members.