Shahryar, Sethi praise Younis, Misbah for outstanding careers

KARACHI: Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan and chairman of the board’s executive committee Najam Sethi have praised Pakistan’s retiring duo Younis Khan and Misbahul Haq for an outstanding career and have termed them as legends of Pakistan cricket.

Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan, in a statement on Monday, said that the historic win in the series against West Indies was an appropriate send-off to Pakistan’s retiring stalwarts Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan.

“They (Misbah and Younis) have both been the backbone of the side and led the batting of Pakistan’s cricket team for years,” said Shahryar Khan.

The chairman added that Misbah is a living icon of Pakistan cricket, who through his serene leadership and superb skills brought success and dignity to Pakistan cricket.

“Misbah took charge of the Pakistan team in most difficult circumstances. Through his serene leadership and superb tactical skills he bought success and dignity to the Pakistan team,” said the chairman PCB.

“He raised the team’s performance so that Pakistan was the top Test team in the world. Misbah is a living icon of Pakistan cricket and has earned accolades for Pakistan due to the team’s excellent performance and conduct,” the chairman added.

The former diplomat termed Younis Khan as the epitome of grace, sincerity and enthusiasm who deserve highest accolades as an outstanding cricketer and great human being.

“Younis Khan is a legend in his lifetime. He is Pakistan highest Test scorer and his superb fielding at second ship has brought many wickets for Pakistan,” chairman PCB said in a statement.

“He has been an epitome of grace, sincerity and enthusiasm for all future generations of Pakistan. He deserves the highest accolades as an outstanding cricketer and human being,” he said.

PCB’s ExCO chairman Najam Sethi has also praised the outgoing duo and paid rich tribute to two greatest servants of Pakistan Cricket.

“Younis Khan has been a great servant of Pakistan’s cricket. He on a numerous occasion has come to rescue Pakistan batting and his 34 centuries in Test cricket with over 10,000 runs justifies his talent. He will always be remembered as a team player,” Najam Sethi said.

“Misbah was a backbone of Pakistan’s batting. Under his captaincy not only Pakistan became the World No 1 in ICC Test rankings, but was lauded in different countries for their discipline. Misbah will surely go down in the history book as one of the most successful captain produced by Pakistan.” He added.

0



0





