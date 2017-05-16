Print Story
X

Light drizzle in Lahore, surrounding areas, as Sindh continue to feel heat

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
Light drizzle in Lahore, surrounding areas, as Sindh continue to feel heat
LEFT: Pakistani men rest in the shade of trees during a heatwave in Karachi on June 23, 2015. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum; RIGHT: August 11, 2010. Reuters/Adrees Latif

Related Stories

Lahore and surrounding areas experienced light drizzle late Monday night, turning into gentle rainfall with cool breezes, which made the overall weather pleasant.

The sky was dotted with heavy clouds in the dead of the night, with lightning interspersed with rain, breaking the intense heat spell. Kasur also witnessed light rain with strong winds.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), this enjoyable weather is expected to continue through Tuesday evening. On the downside, however, 130 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, causing power outage in numerous areas.

Sindh continues sweating

Temperatures in Karachi and Hyderabad are expected to shoot as high as 36° and 41° Celsius, respectively, the PMD said, with weather forecasted to remain hot. Dadu and Larkana are anticipated to touch 47° Celsius, Bahawalnagar and Sukkur 46°C, and Jacobabad, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, and Rahim Yar Khan to reach 45°C.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday morning,” the department explained, highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab as areas set to face dusty thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Highest rainfall, on the other hand, was recorded in Rawalakot and Kotli at 26mm and 24mm, respectively.

Various cities in upper Punjab and eastern side of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been experiencing rain over the past week.

Light drizzle in Lahore, surrounding areas, as Sindh continue to feel heat was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 16, 2017 and was last updated on May 16, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo Pakistan, Pakistan News, Local News, Breaking News, Latest News, Geo Weather, Weather News, Lahore Rain, Karachi Hot, Hot Weather, Pakistan Weather, Local Weather, Pakistan Rain, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pmd. Permanent link to the news story "Light drizzle in Lahore, surrounding areas, as Sindh continue to feel heat" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141956-Light-drizzle-in-Lahore-surrounding-areas-as-Sindh-continue-to-feel-heat.

GEO TV NETWORK