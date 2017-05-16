This Bollywood movie has crossed 1000-crore mark post release in China

Bollywood movies earning 100 crores has got an old thing now.

Let's talk about something new.

Recently, a Bollywood movie has crossed 1000-crore mark after being released in China. So, any guesses about the movie?

Well, Mr. perfectionist has got you!

Aamir Khan's Dangal saw a phenomenal run at the Indian box-office upon its release in December 2016.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has seen a rise in its worldwide collection once again while it was released in China in the first week of May.

'Dangal' has collected $59.70 million (Rs 382 crore) in ten days, according to Indian media report.

As per the report, the business of the film till date stands at Rs 1100 crore (in all languages) adding that the worldwide total is difficult to predict at this point.

'Dangal', which tells the story of Indian wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he trained his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become world-class wrestlers, also became the first Bollywood film to cross the 360-crore mark and is the highest grossing film in Hindi cinema.

